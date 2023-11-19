KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Community Communication Department (J-Kom) reportedly said it is functioning as usual despite the sudden resignation of former director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff who is currently embroiled in a scandal.

Its deputy director, Datuk Ismail Yusop said J-Kom remains committed to upholding the unity government and the department’s main focus was to assist the federal government in disseminating information to the people more effectively.

“The question of who is to be appointed the new director-general, let the prime minister decide. We will continue in our responsibilities and duties entrusted to us with full dedication.

“I am also giving a guarantee that J-Kom will not be affected by the latest controversies the department is facing and will function as usual until the new director-general has been appointed,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

On Thursday, a video clip displaying a lewd conversation lasting three minutes on social media between a man allegedly resembling Mohammad Agus and another individual went viral.

Mohammad Agus at a press conference later claimed that the video was edited and had filed a police report on the matter. He also denied that he had been pressured to resign and insisted he was leaving to take up a job offer elsewhere.

Ismail said their main focus now was to ensure the success of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme scheduled at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds from December 8 to 10.

On that matter, Ismail dismissed claims that the anniversary programme was a waste of resources.

“Even though the celebration is held over a period of three days, it involves minimum cost.

“The programme is more towards showcasing the positive impact and successes from policies implemented by the Madani government over a year,” he said.

The programme secretariat previously said the programme is aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction and goals, as well as building trust and confidence between the government and the people through periodic achievement reporting methods.