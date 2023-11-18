KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be calling former Community Communications Department (J-Kom) director-general Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff to record his statement following a video conversation which resembled him with an employee of J-Kom which went viral since yesterday evening had allegedly been edited by irresponsible parties.

Confirming the matter, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razaruddin Husain said yesterday PDRM had called Mohammad Agus to take his statement.

“It should be continued today but he (Mohammad Agus) was not well,” he spoke briefly to Bernama today.

Razarudin said the place to resume the statement recording with Mohammad Agus will be determined later.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police are still investigating to identify the individual called ‘Mr H” linked to the case.

“The investigation is still ongoing to identify the individual concerned linked to the case,” he said.

Earlier, a video clip displaying a conversation lasting three minutes on social media between a man allegedly resembled Mohammad Agus and another individual.

Mohammad Agus at his press conference yesterday at a hotel in Bangi near here, claimed that the video was edited and had filed a police report on the matter. — Bernama