KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be calling former Community Communications Department (J-Kom) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff to record his statement tomorrow following a video conversation which resembled him with an employee of J-Kom that went viral.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said other individuals will also be called in to assist in the ongoing investigations at the soonest.

“We will record Mohamad Agus’s statement tomorrow, whereas J-Kom assisting officer Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani will be called in soon,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

As for an individual named “Mr H” linked to the case, Razarudin said investigations were ongoing to ascertain their identity.

On Thursday, a video clip displaying a lewd conversation lasting three minutes on social media between a man allegedly resembling Mohammad Agus and another individual went viral.

Mohammad Agus at a press conference later claimed that the video was edited and had filed a police report on the matter. He also denied that he had been pressured to resign and insisted he was leaving to take up a job offer elsewhere.

