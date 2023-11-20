JOHOR BARU, Nov 20 — The proposed ban on tinted car windows to prevent fatal cases of children being left in the car is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transport (MOT), said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The matter has been brought to the attention of Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, she said.

“Tinted windows are one of the causes of such incidents, so it is up to the MOT whether action is necessary,” she said during a press conference after launching the National Children’s Day 2023 celebration, here today.

It was previously reported that the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development was mulling a proposal to ban tinted car windows, following three fatal incidents in the last two months, involving children being left in locked vehicles.

Advertisement

On a separate matter, Nancy said the Social Welfare Department will provide counselling to the family of a madrasah student who was injured after being caned with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe in Sik, Kedah, recently.

She said the victim’s mother was reported as traumatised by the incident and police are investigating the case under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

On a related note, Nancy said the department received 5,216 reports of child abuse between January and August this year, compared to 6,770 cases and 6,144 cases, for the whole of 2022 and 2021 respectively. — Bernama

Advertisement