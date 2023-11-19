IPOH, Nov 19 — The Perak chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Drug Association (Pemadam) will work with the state police and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to conduct urine screening programme for school students to curb their involvement in the menace.

Its chairman, Mohd Azlan Helmi said a special meeting will be held in January next year for the purpose.

“Our approach is not to punish (students) but to save them from the menace. We also want to make them aware that they (students) still have a long journey and the need for them to engage in activities that benefit them,” he said.

He told this to the media after opening the Perak Fit Mania Carnival 2023 jointly organised by Perak Pemadam and the Perak Community Fitness Welfare Association (PKKP) at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Recreation Field here today.

The carnival, attended by more than 300 participants, was organised with the aim of instilling public awareness of the importance of health and living healthy.

Mohd Azlan said more activities would be carried out by Pemadam to make the public aware of the dangers of drugs, as well as the role and functions of Pemadam.

“For next year, we have outlined five programmes related to drug prevention. Our target is not only the youth but the people from various walks of life,” he added. — Bernama

