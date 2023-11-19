SHAH ALAM, Nov 19 — A box containing explosives is believed to have fallen off unsuspectingly from a vehicle while it was being transported to a quarry in Puchong on Tuesday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said police received a report at around 10.28 pm on the day of the incident from a 28-year-old man who suspects the explosives had accidentally dropped off while he was on his way to the quarry.

“While the complainant and his friend were on the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway, the complainant noticed that there was a vehicle behind flashing a sign that the rear bonnet (tailgate) of the Nissan Navara (SUV) they were driving was open,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the complainant then stopped the car and closed the (rear) bonnet again without suspecting that some cargo had dropped because traffic at the time was quite heavy and it was hazardous to stop the vehicle.

“At about 8.25am, the complainant and his friend arrived at the location and while unloading the goods, the complainant found a box of 400gms cast booster explosives (a detonator for blasting operations) was missing. He then backtracked on the road he was travelling on but did not find the box,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 286 of the Penal Code for reckless conduct involving explosives.

Ahmad Ridhwan urged those with information related to the incident, or who had found the explosives, to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Sergeant Zulfadzly on 016-4123834. — Bernama