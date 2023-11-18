SIBU, Nov 18 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s statement likening humans to animals in the way they dress is driving away tourists from Langkawi, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Describing the statement as unprofessional, Tiong said: “I was very surprised by his statement which should not have come out from the mouth of a minister”.

The Bintulu MP said Sanusi’s flip-flop or changes of policies is confusing the people.

“Yesterday, he said he would not impose restrictions on the way non-Muslims dress and today he said simpler clothes represent progress.”

Advertisement

Tiong said Sanusi’s inconsistent statements are very confusing and hindered efforts to promote and support the tourism sector in Langkawi which became increasingly challenging.

“Judging from the current scenario, there is no guarantee that tourists will not be subjected to any restrictions or obstacles on the way they dress if they visit Langkawi.”

Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, said describing anybody as ‘animal’ was an offensive and provocative statement.

Advertisement

“Sanusi can be seen trying to create incitement by exploiting the situation and pretend to be a hero,” he added.

Tiong asked if any unpleasant incident happens to tourists while visiting Langkawi, will the authorities wash their hands off and then blame the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

For the sake of Kedah, especially its tourism industry, Tiong urged Sanusi to be careful before making any statements so as not to damage his reputation as an MB.

‘If not, there may no longer be any tourists who dare to set foot in Langkawi.”

Only a week ago, he said, Sanusi had claimed that Langkawi was flooded with tourists during the Deepavali holidays, including cruises bringing in 10,000 to 20,000 tourists. — Borneo Post