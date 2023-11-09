KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Opposition lawmaker Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah offered up an apology in the Dewan Rakyat today after being heavily criticised over a remark directed towards Seputeh MP Teresa Kok that was seen as sexist and offensive.

The Langkawi MP from Bersatu had said that Kok should go to his constituency “wearing nothing” in response to her remarks that the island, under Perikatan Nasional control, would bar women from wearing shorts.

“I would like to apologise for a mistake I made when debating the Budget 2024 bill on October 26,” Mohd Suhaimi said in the lower House of Parliament.

“This apology is addressed to the speaker and members of the House, who might find it insulting or be offended by what I had said.

“As MP of the legendary island, I hold Langkawi close to my heart and any issues affecting its people should not be made trite by anyone,” he said, reading aloud from a text.

Mohd Suhaimi's remark had been made during Budget 2024's policy stage debate triggered uproar and sparked accusations of sexual harassment.