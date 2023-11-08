ALOR SETAR, Nov 8 — One of the reasons for the dwindling number of tourists to Langkawi is that there aren’t that many direct flights to the island resort, said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor.

He said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, 60 per cent of tourists to Langkawi were from overseas, with the rest comprising local travellers.

“Direct flights to Langkawi have not started and still not many (only from Singapore)... previously Qatar Airways had seven flights a week but now that direct flight has not resumed.

“Qatar Airways used to bring in tourists from 121 destinations to Langkawi once a day. Hopefully, this matter gets the attention of the Federal government,” he told a media conference after chairing the executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He was commenting on media reports yesterday about the hospitality, car rental and restaurant industry in Langkawi struggling to stay afloat due to the decline in the number of tourists.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said he was told that direct flights from Dubai (Fly Dubai Airlines) will only start from February 10 next year.

He also said that a total of 2.2 million tourists have entered Langkawi as of October, compared to the 3.2 million target for this year. — Bernama