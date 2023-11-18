KEMAMAN, Nov 18 ― The nomination centre for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election at Dewan Berlian Utama, Kemaman Municipal Council opened at 9am today.

The process is scheduled to last an hour until 10am, after which the returning officer, Ahmad Farhan Abdul Wahab will announce the candidates for the by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) had announced that polling day will be held on December 2 and early voting on November 28.

Advertisement

The Kemaman by-election is being held following the decision by the Terengganu Elections Court on September 26, annulling PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election (GE15). ― Bernama

Advertisement