KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s first chief executive officer Datuk Ridza Abdoh Salleh has called for a reassessment of plans to revive five stations on the LRT3 project.

News portal Free Malaysia Today reported Ridza urging the government to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the RM4.7 billion allocation designated for these stations.

“They lump everything under the RM4.7 billion (allocation). It is a bit difficult to identify what is the real cost of each component. It’s good for them to be transparent,” he was quoted as saying.

He likened the sum to the construction of several luxury hotels and stressed that providing a detailed breakdown of the costs would bring clarity to the financial aspects.

Malaysian Public Transport Users Association president Ajit Johl echoed these sentiments, emphasising the significance of transparency, especially when dealing with taxpayers' money.

“You can’t just announce (the allocation) and expect the public to accept it. This is taxpayers’ money we are talking about, and there needs to be accountability,” he was quoted as saying.

Ajit acknowledged the likelihood of increased construction costs since 2018 but urged the government to furnish more information on the specific costs involved.

The RM4.7 billion allocation was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the 2024 budget presented in October.

The construction of the five LRT3 stations had been shelved in 2018.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook recently clarified that the allocation encompasses more than just station construction as it includes expenses for the procurement of three-car train sets, depot upgrades, engineers' fees, project management, and legal fees.

The LRT3 line spans a total length of 37km, connecting Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya to Klang. It is integrated with the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT at Bandar Utama and the Kelana Jaya LRT line at Glenmarie station.