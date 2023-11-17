GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak has reminded irresponsible parties not to spread misinformation and baseless accusations against the state government.

He said if there are issues that need to be resolved, they could be raised diplomatically through constructive discussions using appropriate platforms.

“I hope that the issues raised will not be manipulated or raised in unsuitable platforms that could risk the harmony and stability of the state,” he said in his speech at the opening of the first term of the 15th legislative assembly.

He said there are those who would compete to be the champions in spreading false and inaccurate information.

Advertisement

“The spread of fake news does not only disrupt the state's economic stability but also undermine the safety and harmony of the people,” he said.

He attributed the state’s outstanding economic achievements to the administration’s clear policies, direction, and strong initiatives.

He said the state implemented its policies and socioeconomic programmes without any prejudice.

Advertisement

He then urged all state assemblymen to continue disseminating accurate and valid information to the public.