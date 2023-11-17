KUCHING, Nov 17 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today said any apparent attempt by “outsiders” to trigger a public spat with party secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi over the Palestinian refugee issue will not succeed.

He warned the purported instigators that their efforts would come to nought.

“What those outsiders hope will not happen,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Nanta at his residence here.

Karim, who is also the state tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister, was accompanied by PBB deputy secretary-general Datuk Ibrahim Baki, who is also Satok assemblyman.

“As it is, there is no problem between us. In fact, I have known him for so long. He was my senior in secondary school,” Karim stressed.

“We are just like family. Sometimes, petty things come up. But we are like brothers.”

He said nothing can get in the way of their friendship, saying that the people and PBB are much bigger than any of them.

“The racial harmony and unity among the various ethnic groups in Sarawak will always be maintained and protected,” he said.

Nanta, who is also federal works minister, said he did not want his views on Palestinian refugees to get blown out of proportion to the extent of causing disunity among the people.

“But what is important is that Karim and I are protecting the leadership of our premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg) and PBB. The premier and the state government have done very well for the people,” he said.

“In no way do we want to jeopardise unity and harmony in the party and state over that matter,” he said.

He said both sides are expressing their concerns for Sarawak.

Nanta also appealed to the people of Kapit not to hold any demonstration to display their displeasure over his comments that Sarawak should not welcome any Palestinian refugees should Malaysia decide to accept them.

Responding to a statement by a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) rejecting any move to resettle the Palestinian refugees in Sarawak, Nanta had said he agreed with them, saying that the state need not accept the refugees, especially from countries known for violence, anger, and hatred.

At a press conference on November 15, Karim asked the public to wait for the federal government’s decision on Malaysia possibly accepting refugees from Palestine before commenting.

He said the federal ministers who have commented on the matter should also know better due to the protocol involved.

“Since the federal government has not decided, no need to comment on what the NGO has said,” he stressed.