ARAU, Nov 16 — Two Perlis state assemblymen were appointed as new members of the State Executive Council (Exco) effective November 25.

They are Kayang assemblyman Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil and Tambun Tulang assemblyman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak.

They took their oath as Exco members before the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Bilik Hijau, Istana Arau here today.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Asrul Aimran was appointed to hold the portfolios of Housing, Local Government, Public Complaints, Human Resource Development and Poverty Eradication while Wan Zikri Afthar will be responsible for Youth and Sports Development, Small and Medium Industries Development, New Economic Region, Entrepreneur Empowerment and Creative Economy portfolios.

Meanwhile, the five existing Exco members also took their oath of office today before the Raja of Perlis after being reappointed to hold the post effective November 25 with changes to their earlier portfolios.

The five are Santan assemblyman Muhammad Azmir Azizan; Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi); Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh); Wan Badariah Wan Saad ( Mata Ayer) and Razali Saad (Simpang Empat).

After their Exco reappointment, Muhammad Azmir is assigned to hold the Religious Affairs, Education, Human Development, Halal Industries and Information portfolios while Izizam will be in charge of Infrastructure and Public Transport, Border Relations and Cooperation and Integrated Enforcement Coordination.

The Health, Welfare and Disaster Management, Science, Technology and Innovation, Environment and Unity portfolios are under Megat Hashirat while Wan Badariah holds the Tourism Development, Culture , Arts and Heritage and Women, Family and Community Empowerment portfolios.

Razali was assigned to the Agriculture, Plantation and Food Industry, Consumer Affairs and Cost of Living and Village and Rural Development.

After the 15th general election, six assemblymen namely Muhammad Azmir; Izizam; Megat Hashirat; Wan Badariah; Razali and Bintong assemblyman Fakhrul Anwar Ismail took their oath as Exco members at Istana Arau on November 25 last year.

However, the Bintong assemblyman was not reappointed and was replaced with a new Exco member. — Bernama