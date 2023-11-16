KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 ― The latest development with regard to the government's intention to eradicate extreme poverty in 2023 is expected to be among the topics of interest in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament's website, the question will be raised by Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) to the Minister of Economy during the Minister's Question Time.

He also wishes to know the country’s latest poverty rate and household income by race in 2022.

Meanwhile, Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) will ask the Minister of Transport about the number of flights and handling of passengers for airports in Malaysia, as well as regulatory measures to protect users from flight delays and cancellations.

During the question and answer session, Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Damansara) will ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security to state the ministry's plan to ensure rice shortages do not recur in the country.

Also listed in the Order Paper is a question from Zahari Kechik (PN-Jeli) posed to the Minister of Rural and Regional Development to state the allocation for the Rural Electricity Supply (BELB) project as well as the areas involved, the implementation period of the project and its achievements as of June 2023.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will witness the first reading of the Environmental Quality Bill (Amendment) 2023 by the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change before continuing with the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 (Budget 2024) at the committee level.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be in session for 32 days from October 9 to November 30. ― Bernama