KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Government-owned firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) former general counsel or in-house lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan had always been in contact with Malaysian fugitive Low Taek Jho — better known as Jho Low — over the last five years, the High Court heard today.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Foo Wei Min, who is an investigator for both former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial and the recovery of assets which Loo bought using 1MDB funds, confirmed this today.

Foo was testifying as the 48th prosecution witness in Najib’s 1MDB trial, when Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah turned the focus on Loo.

Shafee: You agree with me, Jasmine Loo was always in contact Jho Low pertaining to Tanore Finance Corp?

Foo: She always have contact with Jho Low during she absconded for five years, but she never informed us that she discussed over Tanore.

Shafee: You only know that she has always contacted Jho Low?

Foo: Yes, they have contact, yes, Jho Low has always contacted her, but not in regards of Tanore.

Later, Foo agreed with Shafee that he was aware that Loo had met Low in China not so long ago before her recent surrender to Malaysian authorities, later adding that this took place in 2019.

Shafee: You took her statement and she told you she went to see Jho Low in China?

Foo: That is true, she went to see Jho Low in China.

Shafee: What year?

Foo: 2019.

