CHUKAI, Nov 16 — Students sitting for the Malaysian University English Test (MUET) here this Saturday are advised to leave early for their examination centres to avoid any inconvenience due to road closures following the nomination process for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said several main roads in Chukai town will be closed from 8am to noon this Saturday to facilitate the nomination process at the Kemaman Municipal Council’s Dewan Berlian.

However, he said, alternative routes would be provided to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The routes that will be affected are Jalan Chukai-Ayer Putih from the Chukai town traffic lights to the U-turn at Wisma Kopkem, Jalan Padang and Jalan Sentosa, he told a press conference here today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hanyan said a vehicle procession involving 30 supporters, all to have the pass issued by the Election Commission (EC), for each candidate, will be allowed until the nomination centre in the event it rains this Saturday.

For supporters who do not have the EC pass, they are allowed to gather at a distance of 50 metres from the nomination centre, he said. — Bernama

Advertisement