KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 16 — Members of the public involved directly in the nomination of candidate for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election this Saturday are advised to be alert of the weather and changing environment.

Terengganu Meteorological Department director, Rosli Zakaria said this follows forecast of rainy weather on Saturday from morning to evening.

“Due to the continuous rain warning, the people are advised to check the weather status as well as the latest river water level before proceeding with any activities,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In this regard, the Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement today expected continuous rain in the East Coast and northern peninsula as well as Sabah until November 22.

The Kemaman parliamentary by-election follows the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on September 26 which nullified the victory of PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid in the 15th general election.

A total of 141,790 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the by-election including 387 police personnel, nine Armed Forces members and 12 overseas absentee voters. — Bernama

