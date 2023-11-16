SANDAKAN, Nov 16 — Six Indonesian nationals pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today for possession of 41,000 litres of petrol, a Scheduled Controlled Good, without a valid licence at a jetty here nearly three months ago.

Muhammad Idris, Tri Kusuma Rini, Muhammad Rustam, Rigal Rialdy Jutino, Muhammad Tenri Bali and Dhyfa Pasftyono Putra are jointly charged with committing the act on a ship, registered as MT Rahmah, during an inspection by the General Operations Force (GOF) at a jetty owned by Syarikat Hasui Berjaya in Kampung Cenderamata at about 9pm last August 21.

All the accused, aged between 25 and 45, are charged under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 read together with Rule 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulation 1974 and Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The offence is punishable under Section 22 of the same law which carries a fine of not more than RM1 million or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted.

Judge Zaini Fishir allowed bail of RM5,000 in two local sureties for each of the accused and fixed December 15 for mention.

He also ordered the passports of the accused to be retained by the prosecution pending the issue of a bond by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) for the release of the vessel.

Deputy public prosecutor from the KPDN Md Syafique Md Hilmie prosecuted, while counsel Arthur Borine represented all the accused. — Bernama

