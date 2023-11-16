SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 — It is high time that the decline and erosion of multilateralism and respect for international law are addressed to foster a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future for all, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“Peace and development are interrelated. Geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions are further fuelling polarisation. We witness the decline and erosion of multilateralism and the respect for international law,” he said.

This is evident in what is frighteningly unfolding in Gaza with the killing of innocent civilians including women and children, he said at the 34th Apec Ministerial Meeting Plenary session here on Wednesday.

“We cannot be selective to human suffering. The double standards and hypocrisy must stop.

“(Hence), for a sustainable, equitable and inclusive future for all, we need to build trust; bridge the growing divide; and address fundamental issues plaguing the world including the increasing conflicts that divide us,” he stressed.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip which has caused more than 11,000 Palestinians to be killed, including over 7,800 women and children, while over 29,000 others have been injured to date.

Zambry also pointed out that the hard lessons from Covid-19 revealed the fragility of global supply chains.

“The conflicts around the world exacerbated the situation. The solution lies not in heightened protectionist and unilateral measures that impede socio-economic development.

“We need to ensure a more resilient global supply chain that benefits all and not a few,” he said.

The minister also took the opportunity to highlight the fact that Malaysia recognises the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding critical aspects of the Digital Economy.

He said Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) has been tasked to enhance the country’s resilience against the looming challenges posed by cyber threats.

“In the endeavour to enhance Malaysia’s overall resilience and response to the escalating cyber threats, Malaysia is currently pursuing to introduce a Cyber Security Bill soon.”

This bill, when realised, will validate Malaysia’s proactive stance in reinforcing its capacity to counter cyber threats effectively as they ensure the security and stability of our nation, said Zambry.

“The bill would also incorporate capabilities to anticipate and adapt to the evolving landscape of digital technologies. By doing so, Malaysia wants to position itself as a safe and reliable destination for both domestic and international investments,” he said. — Bernama