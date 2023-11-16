ARAU, Nov 16 — The leadership of Perlis Bersatu expressed regrets that the Perlis menteri besar did not first discuss the appointment of new members and the reappointment of State Executive Council members in the Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) meeting.

Perlis Bersatu chairman cum Perlis PN deputy chairman Abu Bakar Hamzah claimed that Mohd Shukri Ramli had brushed aside the decision of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in naming him to be nominated as an executive councillor.

“...Tan Sri, the party president (Bersatu) had sent a letter to Perlis Menteri Besar naming me as an Exco member but it was ignored thus hurting Tan Sri as his decision was overlooked.

“...the Menteri Besar should call me as Perlis PN deputy chairman cum state Bersatu chairman (to discuss) but it was not carried out, which disregarded the decision and agreement as well as the work ethics in PN,” he said in a media conference here today.

Two Perlis assemblymen took their oath as new Exco members effective November 25 before the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Bilik Hijau, Istana Arau here today.

Meanwhile, five existing executive councillors also sworn in before the Raja of Perlis after being reappointed effective November 25 with some changes in portfolios.

Abu Bakar alleged the letter from Bersatu president was sent to Mohd Shukri at the Perlis menteri besar’s residence by a Kangar Bersatu representative last Friday.

“I think the Perlis menteri besar should step back from holding the menteri besar post as all decisions taken were never discussed in the state PN meetings after GE15,” he said.

Abu Bakar said Fakhrul Anwar should not be dropped as executive councillor as he has shown maturity in politics and has the capability to take on the duties of an Exco member.

Meanwhile, during a media conference at the Menteri Besar’s Office in Kangar, Mohd Shukri declined to comment on the issue and said he will be meeting Muhyiddin after returning from umrah to discuss the matter. — Bernama