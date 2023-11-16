BEIJING, Nov 16 — China has given its commitment to help Malaysians who are victims of job scams in Myanmar, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said China would assist in getting the job scam victims in Myanmar out through China.

“Both countries (China and Malaysia) will work out the finer details on how the process can be carried out.

“We will follow up on how we can simplify the methods to bring them out,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Fadillah held two bilateral meetings with the Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China Yu Jianhua and China’s Vice-Premier Liu Guozhong here today.

Fadillah said it was understood that there are dozens or possibly hundreds of job scam cases involving Malaysians in Myanmar.

“When they are involved in such scams, they do not have passports and cannot leave the country. So, we must strive to bring them back through whatever procedure we can,” said Fadillah, who is on his maiden official visit to China from November 12-19. — Bernama

