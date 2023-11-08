KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The government is identifying 26 Malaysian citizens who are victims of job scams in Laukkaing, Myanmar, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the government through the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon, in cooperation with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and China is coordinating and using all avenues to bring all the victims home safely.

“Until Nov 3, 2023, this ministry has managed to repatriate a total of 518 people. As soon as they return home, the victims will be interviewed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to assist in investigations.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would also like to remind all Malaysians to always be alert and vigilant when accepting any job offers received through dubious social media platforms,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

Advertisement

He said this in response to a question from Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) who wanted to know the government’s actions to save victims of employment scams in Cambodia and Myanmar which often occur.

Mohamad said the government is also waiting for the green light from the Myanmar authorities to discuss and visit the country to devise efforts to save Malaysians who are victims of job scams. — Bernama