KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The issue of unsold property and the continued development of Kuala Lumpur are among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Based on the order paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Libaran) will ask the Local Government Development Minister to state his ministry’s effort to address the issue of excess unsold properties due to the mismatch between the value of properties built and the people’s affordability.

Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) will ask the Prime Minister regarding efforts to face the challenges of continuous development in Kuala Lumpur that could lead to traffic problems, urban environmental and housing issues.

Also, Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-Dungun) will ask the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister about plan to address the shortage in the supply of basic goods such as sugar, eggs, cooking oil and wheat flour, along with solutions for the spike in prices from suppliers and retailers.

Finally, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will ask the Communications and Digital Minister on the current status of the establishment of the Malaysia Media Council.

After the oral questions session is completed, the sitting will proceed with the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee level for relevant ministries. — Bernama

