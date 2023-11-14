KUCHING, Nov 14 ― The police have arrested 26 foreigners on suspicion of being involved in an online gambling call centre through three raids conducted around the city last week.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the 23 men and three women arrested are between 18 and 33 years old.

He said the first raid was at a condominium in Lorong Dogan 3 here on November 7, where nine individuals were detained and various equipment such as computers were seized.

In the second and third raids at a condominium in Jalan Sunny Hill Garden on November 8, the police detained 17 individuals.

“The suspects are believed to be operators of the gambling centre and they earn between RM1,200 and RM1,600 per month. The centre has been in operation for over a year based on transaction records.

“The syndicate’s gross profit reached RM240,000 a month and we are tracking down the actual owner of the premises,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said investigation papers have been opened under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the foreigners have been remanded for 14 days. ― Bernama