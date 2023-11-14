KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Federal police today confirmed Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad has been called in for an investigation on her claim that DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and his family were related to the late Chin Peng.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Siti Mastura had her statement taken under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Investigations are being conducted by the CID’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said in a brief statement.

Mohd Shuhaily then urged the public to refrain from making speculations as the case is still under investigation.

Earlier this month, Siti Mastura had told a political rally in Kemaman, Terengganu that Lim’s family is related to “Lim Kuan Yew”, referring to Lee — who was Singapore’s prime minister from 1959 to 1990, who died in Singapore in 2015.

She also alleged that Guan Eng and his father, Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, are related to Chin Peng, the former secretary-general of the Communist Party of Malaysia.

Chin Peng — whose real name was Ong Boon Hua — died in Thailand in 2013, nearly 25 years after inking the Hat Yai Peace Accords of 1988 that ended a three-way decades-long guerilla war involving the Malaysian and Thai governments and the Communist Party of Malaya.

Both Lee and Chin Peng have been repeatedly used as bogeymen by certain groups to create negative perceptions about the DAP even after clarifications have been made.

In the same video clip, Siti Mastura, who is deputy chief of PAS’ women’s wing, purported that Lim’s wife Betty Chew is the “cousin” of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok; Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming; and Bernas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham