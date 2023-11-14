KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad has reportedly handed in “reference material” to the police over her alleged defamatory remarks against DAP leaders.

Her lawyer, Ahmad Amzar Ahmad Azlan, was quoted by Malaysiakini saying her team had gathered the materials and handed to the police.

“Whether that material is relevant or not, or authentic or not, we leave it to the police,” he told reporters outside the police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

He did not elaborate on what the references were.

Siti Mastura turned up at the police headquarters for questioning over her allegations that DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng and his father Lim Kit Siang have family ties with former Malayan Communist Party leader Ong Boon Hua, popularly known as Chin Peng and Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

On Saturday, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain reportedly said that the police would take Siti Mastura’s statement after at least four police reports lodged against the Perikatan Nasional MP.

Siti Mastura had told a political rally in Kemaman, Terengganu that the family of DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng and his father Lim Kit Siang is related to “Lee Kuan Yew”, referring to Lee — who was Singapore’s prime minister from 1959 to 1990.

She also alleged that Guan Eng and Kit Siang are related to Chin Peng, the former secretary-general of the Communist Party of Malaysia.

Both Lee and Chin Peng have been repeatedly used as bogeymen by certain groups to create negative perceptions about the DAP even after clarifications have been made.

In the same video clip, Siti Mastura, who is deputy chief of PAS’ women’s wing, purported that Lim’s wife Betty Chew is the “cousin” of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok; Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming; and Bernas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.