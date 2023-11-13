KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad has reportedly been called up to deliver her statement to the police today over her alleged defamatory remarks.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the lawmaker from the Islamist party PAS will deliver it in Kepala Batas at 5pm.

On Saturday, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain reportedly said that Siti Mastura’s statement was scheduled to be taken today.

He confirmed that at least four police reports had been lodged against the Perikatan Nasional MP.

Advertisement

That same day, the National DAP Veterans Club had lodged a police report against her regarding allegations that DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and his father Lim Kit Siang have family ties with former Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng and Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Its chairman, Lay Hock Peng, said that the police report was lodged so that appropriate action would be taken by the authorities against Siti Mastura because her actions seemed to have defamatory elements.

Last week, DAP’s Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid also lodged a police report at the Brickfields district police headquarters, saying it was obvious that her speech contained malicious intent to frame them and to label DAP as a communist entity.

Advertisement

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng has since appointed Datuk Sankara Narayanan Nair as his lawyer to pursue criminal action and legal proceedings against Siti Mastura over her remarks.

Lim demanded PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin publicly state their position on what he described as “extremist”, “racist”, and “outrageous lies” made by Siti Mastura.

He cited a video clip uploaded on November 5 that he said showed Siti Mastura telling a political rally in Kemaman, Terengganu that Lim’s family is related to “Lim Kuan Yew”, referring to Lee — who was Singapore’s prime minister from 1959 to 1990, died in Singapore in 2015.

She also alleged that Guan Eng and Kit Siang are related to Chin Peng, the former secretary-general of the Communist Party of Malaysia.

Chin Peng — whose real name was Ong Boon Hua — died in Thailand in 2013, nearly 25 years after inking the Hat Yai Peace Accords of 1988 that ended a three-way decades-long guerilla war involving the Malaysian and Thai governments and the Communist Party of Malaya.

Both Lee and Chin Peng have been repeatedly used as bogeymen by certain groups to create negative perceptions about the DAP even after clarifications have been made.

In the same video clip, Siti Mastura, who is deputy chief of PAS’ women’s wing, purported that Lim’s wife Betty Chew is the “cousin” of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok; Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming; and Bernas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.