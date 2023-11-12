SIBU, Nov 12 — A portion of exposed ceiling in Ward 26 of the Sibu Hospital poses a grave concern to the public and patients, pointed out a member of the public.

The individual, who wished to remain anonymous, said the portion is located towards the far end of the ward and mould was spotted growing on some areas near the ceiling.

Adding to the woes, water can be seen dripping down from the ceiling into a pail placed on the floor to collect the water.

A pail placed on the floor to collect water dripping from the exposed ceiling.

He voiced his concerns of bacterial infection due to the exposed portion of the ceiling.

“If you look up, you can see the exposed area of the ceiling. The first question that comes to one’s mind is safety — will the exposed part of the ceiling structure collapse?” he questioned.

Mould spotted growing around the ceiling.

He stressed that both patients and visitors need to feel safe when they are in the hospital.

In this regard, he hopes the hospital management can carry out immediate repairs.

It is also learnt that at times, some patients may need to be isolated at the rooms near the exposed area of the ceiling — posing further safety concerns.

It was found the situation has persisted for several months already; believed to be due to a lack of budget for repairs.

As of press time, The Borneo Post is attempting to contact the hospital for a response. — Borneo Post