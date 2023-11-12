GUA MUSANG, Nov 12 — A Myanmar man died after he was believed to have been mauled by a tiger in a rubber plantation in Kampung Meranto yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim, Ahka Soe Ya, 22, sustained injuries and bleeding at the back of his neck in the incident at around 1.30pm while tapping rubber with his wife.

Sik said the victim was later taken to the hospital by four Myanmar nationals, believed to be his wife and friends, after seeking assistance from a local man at the log inspection site.

“The hospital confirmed the victim’s death following emergency treatment.

“The autopsy results indicated that the cause of the death was severe head injuries due to a tiger attack,” he said in a statement today.

Sik said further investigation is ongoing and the case has been classified as sudden death.

He added that the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) would continue to install cameras and traps to detect and capture the wild animal.

This marks the second tiger attack incident within less than 48 hours.

On Friday, the remains of an Indonesian man, believed to have been mauled by a tiger, were discovered in a rubber plantation in Kampung Meranto.

The victim, Lalu Sukarya Yahya, 42, was found in an incomplete state as rescue personnel uncovered fragments of his leg on a slope about 500 meters from the search and rescue operation site.

Additional fragments of the body and part of the victim’s leg were later found about 300 meters from the initial discovery area. — Bernama