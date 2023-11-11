GUA MUSANG, Nov 11 — The body parts of a man, believed to have been mauled by a tiger, were found in a rubber plantation in Kuala Wok, Pos Pasik, here, yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the police were informed about the discovery of the human body parts at about 9.30am.

He said an operation, involving the police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) and local residents was conducted to scour the area for the remaining body parts.

The team found pieces of flesh and body parts, including a leg, about 300 to 500 metres from the site of the first discovery, he said when contacted by reporters here today.

According to Sik, the body parts were then sent to the Medical Forensic Department of Gua Musang Hospital for the post-mortem process. — Bernama