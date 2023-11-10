KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — More people were evacuated in Perak yesterday evening due to the floods while the situation in flood-hit areas in Selangor continued to improve.

In Perak, the number of evacuees rose to 488 from 151 families at five relief centres as at 9pm compared to 470 from 145 families yesterday morning.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat said 22 people from nine families were being accommodated at a relief centre at Chikus Multipurpose Hall in Hilir Perak, Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall (165 people from 52 families) and Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall (147 people from 47 families).

The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak in Kerian is housing 97 people from 24 families while 57 evacuees from 19 families are at SK Alor Pongsu.

The state Drainage and Irrigation Department said the water level at Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong remained at the danger level, with a reading of 4.17 metres, while the water level at Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang stood at 13.11 metres.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees dropped to 702 from 180 families compared to 740 from 186 families this morning.

The evacuees are being accommodated at 10 relief centres in Sepang (five), Hulu Langat (two) and Kuala Langat (three).

One relief centre was opened today at Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Tadom Hall in Kuala Langat district while a relief centre at MBSJ Camelia Multipurpose Hall in Petaling district was closed.

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department, strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain were expected to prevail until 1am on Friday in several areas in seven states.

It said the affected areas were Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik and Baling in Kedah; Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar in Perak; Gua Musang in Kelantan; Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun in Terengganu; Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor; Betong (Saratok), Sarikei (Sarikei), Miri (Marudi) and Limbang in Sarawak and Papar, Putatan and Penampang in Sabah. — Bernama