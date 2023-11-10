KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 —— The number of people affected by floods in Perak continued to rise this morning, while Selangor showed a downward trend.

In Perak, the number of evacuees being housed at five relief centres in the state increased to 507 people from 155 families, compared with 470 people from 145 families last night.

In a statement, the Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat said there are 165 victims from 52 families in Hilir Perak being housed at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak; 144 people from 45 families at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan; and 44 individuals from 14 families at Dewan Serbaguna Chikus.

“In Kerian, the number of flood evacuees remains at 97 people from 24 families, and they are being accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, while 57 people from 19 families are taking shelter at SK Alor Pongsu,” said the statement.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department reported that the water in Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong is still at a danger level, with a reading of 4.12 metres, while the water in Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang is at 13.25 metres.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, the number of evacuees being housed in relief centres dropped slightly to 697 people from 178 families, compared to 702 people from 180 families reported last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana website, the victims were taking shelter at 10 relief centres in three districts, namely Sepang, involving five centres, Hulu Langat (two), and Kuala Langat (three).

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir website showed that as of 8.15am, the water level at Sungai Bernam in Kampung Sungai Selisek, Hulu Selangor, which exceeded the warning level, is on a declining trend. — Bernama