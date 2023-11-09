KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — A two-year-old girl was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital after being left in a car for more than seven hours in Ara Damansara yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abd Hamid said his team received a report about the incident at 3.49pm after the child’s mother reported that her daughter was unconscious at home.

He said further investigations revealed that at 7am on the same day, the toddler’s mother sent her two other children to school before heading to a nearby nursery to drop off the toddler.

Advertisement

“When she arrived at the nursery, the mother stopped for a short while to complete some online business matters and forgot to drop off her child at the location,” he said in a statement today.

“The mother then immediately returned home but only realised at 3.45pm that the child was still in the car and was found in an unconscious state.”

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the child’s father gave her initial treatment before the ambulance and police arrived at the scene. The victim was later sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Advertisement

“A post-mortem will be carried out today and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001,” he said.

Mohamad Fakhrudin advised the public to always be alert and more responsible for the safety of children under their care.

He also urged the public who have information about the case to contact the operations room of the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama