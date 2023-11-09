KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to China’s Vice President Han Zheng at Istana Negara here.

Han, who arrived at 12.45pm, spent about 45 minutes meeting the King.

Also present were Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong and China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Han is currently on an official visit to this country until November 11, in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership this year.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement yesterday, said that Han is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attend a welcoming dinner hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

Among matters that will be discussed with Anwar are bilateral, regional and international issues that are of mutual interest, cooperation in the halal industry, the Palestine-Israel conflict and the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations which will be celebrated in 2024.

Han’s itinerary also includes visits to the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjung Malim, Perak, as well as Penang.

For over a decade, China has stood as Malaysia’s largest trading partner. In 2022, the total trade between Malaysia and China reached RM487.13 billion, reflecting a 15.6 per cent increase from 2021.

China also emerged as the largest foreign direct investor in Malaysia for 2022, with investments amounting to RM55.4 billion. — Bernama