KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officiated the One Member One House (SASaR) housing programme at Wardieburn Camp and Genting Klang Camp, Setapak here today.

His Majesty was received by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali upon arrival at Wardieburn Camp, here at 10.30 am.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari, Ministry of Defence secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Present were Army chief Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Navy deputy chief Vice Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also visited the gallery site and signed a plaque at the opening ceremony.

The SASaR MAF Wardieburn and Setapak housing construction project is an initiative of the Ministry of Defence to provide housing for MAF members, veterans and civil servants in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in Kuala Lumpur.

Mindef in a statement said that the SASaR MAF Wardieburn housing will involve the construction of 974 residential units with an area of 1,400 and 1,500 square feet.

In addition, the SASaR MAF Setapak housing project will involve the construction of 6,400 residential units in stages with an area between 1,000 square feet and 1,200 square feet.

Mindef said the housing project is an initiative of the ministry to provide conducive and comfortable homes in line with the National Affordable Housing Policy, the Civil Malaysia Concept, the Defence White Paper and the Ministry of Defence’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025. — Bernama