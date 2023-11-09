ALOR SETAR, Nov 9 — The public has been urged to exercise caution when visiting recreational areas in the state throughout the north-east monsoon season to avoid any unwanted incidents.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said those visiting recreational areas like waterfalls and rivers must always be vigilant about any changes in water and weather conditions, as they could be signs of a water surge phenomenon.

“Immediately evacuate the area if there are changes in water and weather conditions.

“Be alert of the rapid rise in water level, or if the water turns murky with stronger currents and there are dry leaves in it. Get your family, especially children, to a safe place right away and keep an eye on them,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that although the Kedah APM had identified 39 water surge hotspots, the same risk may occur in other areas in the event of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Mohd Muaz said the state APM had carried out a disaster management simulation exercise involving its Civil Defence Volunteers Unit (ASPA) as part of the preparations for the north-east monsoon, which is expected to begin this Saturday and last until March next year. — Bernama

