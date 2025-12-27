KOTA BHARU, Dec 27 — Ten individuals, including five women, have been remanded for four days from today to assist investigations into a riot at the Melor Public Market here last Thursday, according to Sinar Harian.

Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid issued the remand order against the suspects, aged between their 20s and 50s, to facilitate investigations under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting in a public place.

The remand period will end on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sinar Harian reported that two women had already been remanded for four days from Friday to Monday in connection with the same case.

Police had previously arrested five men and seven women believed to be involved in the incident, with all suspects detained to assist investigations.

According to Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud, the arrests followed a police report lodged by a 19-year-old woman who claimed she was assaulted by another woman in her 20s.

He said the incident occurred at about 2.30pm and involved family members of both the complainant and the suspect.

The cause of the altercation is still under investigation, while the fight was eventually broken up by members of the public at the scene, he said.