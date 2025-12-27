KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Police have found no elements of criminal activity in a fire that claimed the lives of a mother and her son at a flat in Sentul here yesterday, according to Sinar Harian.

Sentul district police chief ACP Sukarno Mohd Zahari said initial investigations, including post-mortem examinations, found that both victims died as a result of the blaze.

“The post-mortem examinations on both victims have been completed and, so far, investigations have found no criminal elements in the incident,” he said in a statement yesterday, as reported by Sinar Harian.

The Malay daily had earlier reported that an elderly woman and her adult son died after becoming trapped in a house fire at Flat Sentul Utama along Jalan Datuk Senu.

The victims were found inside the bathroom of the unit, and were identified as a 58-year-old man and his 82-year-old mother.