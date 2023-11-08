KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — PAS said today it is confident that none of its MPs would voice their support for the federal government coalition led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Islamist party's deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said he does not see any potential MPs shifting their support, despite three Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MPs already backing Anwar.

“If among PAS members, I don’t see anyone. We have our meetings and I’m confident there is no one,” Tuan Ibrahim said when met by reporters at the Parliament building here.

The Kubang Kerian MP was responding to the question of whether there would be any PAS MPs shifting their support for the PH-BN administration.

MORE TO COME