KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim today declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, becoming the third Opposition lawmaker from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to do so.

Mohd Azizi said his decision to support Anwar was aimed at ensuring the welfare of his constituents are attended to and for various benefits including infrastructure upgrades to be executed as he had applied for during his tenure as the people’s representative.

“Honestly, I do not intend to leave or betray Bersatu but in order to ensure Gua Musang is in line with the federal administration, it is more reasonable for me to align myself with the federal administration in Putrajaya,” he said in an issued statement posted on his Facebook page.

Mohd Azizi is the third Opposition MP to declare support to the Anwar administration after Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman and Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, who are both also from Bersatu.

In declaring his support, Mohd Azizi said he would also support the various government initiatives which prioritises the people’s welfare up until the next General Election.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has since said will take control of the Kuala Kangsar and Labuan divisions, with the party disciplinary board committee recently issuing suspension of six years for Suhaili and four years for Iskandar Dzulkarnain for their insubordination towards the party respectively.

