KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the Sawit Intelligent Management System (SIMS) which is designed to facilitate transactional data management along the palm oil supply chain.

Anwar said the system, developed by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), enables comprehensive information management, enhancing industry efficiency and cost savings.

“SIMS aims to promote self-regulation, reduce government oversight, provide user-friendly features, enhance security, and offer valuable decision-making insights,” he said in his keynote address at the MPOB International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition (PIPOC 2023) here, today.

The oil palm sector contributed significantly to the Malaysian economy with export earnings of palm oil and palm-based products surging to RM137.89 billion in 2022 from RM108.52 billion in 2021.

Malaysian palm oil accounted for 31 per cent of the world’s palm oil exports, totalling 51 million tonnes last year.

In recent years, the Malaysian oil palm industry has faced several challenges, including trade issues, false allegations such as forced labour in plantations, trade barriers, and climate change, all of which have impacted the image and export of palm oil products.

However, the Plantation and Commodities Ministry remains optimistic that these issues will be appropriately addressed.

Also present at the event was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Earlier, Anwar officiated PIPOC 2023, the world’s largest palm oil congress and exhibition. The biennial event organised by MPOB encompasses four concurrent conferences and is one of the largest exhibitions showcasing the latest technologies, innovations, products and services in the palm oil industry.

This year’s theme, ‘Navigating Uncertainties, Building Resilience,’ is particularly relevant given the persistent global uncertainties that prompt Malaysia to reassess its strategies and approaches in how the country operates. — Bernama