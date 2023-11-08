MUAR, Nov 8 — A farm worker was brought before the Sessions Court, here, today on 34 charges of committing extreme obscenity, sexual abuse and raping his three children aged 12, 17 and 18, over the past 11 years.

According to the charge sheet, the 41-year-old accused faces 20 counts of rape, 11 counts of sexual assault and three counts of gross indecency.

However, the accused only pleaded guilty to two counts of gross indecency, 15 counts of rape and 10 counts of sexual assault.

The offences were believed to have been committed against the three victims in six different locations around Muar, from 2012 until October this year.

The rape charges were made under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of 30 years and 10 lashes.

The sexual assault charges were framed under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping.

For extreme obscenity, the accused was charged under Section 337D of the Penal Code Act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.

Judge Irwan Suaibon did not allow bail and set November 16 for mention and sentencing. — Bernama