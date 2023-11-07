SHAH ALAM, Nov 7 — The investigation on the hacking of two fast food restaurant digital menu boards in Kuala Langat has been completed, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said the investigation paper will be handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office with a recommendation to charge the two suspects who were detained last week.

“The two men, who were remanded for four days from last Thursday to Sunday, have been released on police bail,” he said during a press conference on the disposal of case items at the Selangor police headquarters today.

On October 31, a fast-food restaurant manager lodged a police report that his digital menu board had been hacked when the screen suddenly showed images of food with blood, bombs, bullets and “Proud Sponsors of Israeli Terrorism” written across it.

The two men, aged 26, were picked up in Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur and the case was investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

On a separate note, Hussein said police will increase patrols in flood-prone areas where residents are moved to temporary relief centres to prevent house break-ins.

“We assure the affected residents that there will be increased security patrols in flooded areas to prevent criminal activities, such as break-ins,” he said.

As of this morning, there were 673 flood victims from 170 families compared to 547 from 144 families last night, from Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Kajang, and Subang Jaya, housed in relief centres, he added.

Commenting on the disposal of case items, Hussein said 1,991.26 kilogrammes of various drugs were destroyed today.

The drugs included methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, ecstasy pills and 4,603 litres of liquid drugs, with a total value of RM42.26 million, involving 9,142 cases from 2016 to this year, he said.

He said 18,911 individuals were arrested for drug abuse and trafficking offences between January and October this year leading to a seizure of RM306.31 million worth of drugs. — Bernama