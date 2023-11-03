SHAH ALAM, Nov 3 — The police have arrested two local men over suspicions of hacking the digital menu screen of a fast food outlet in Kuala Langat on Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police received a report from the fast food outlet manager that their digital menu was hacked, with the food products changed to show blood, bombs, bullets and the words “Proud Sponsors of Israeli Terorrism”.

“An investigation paper was opened under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, leading to the arrest of two men, aged 26, around Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur. Their phones were also seized during the arrests,” he said in a statement today.

Both men have been remanded until November 5 and investigations are still ongoing, he added. — Bernama

