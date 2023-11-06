KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — PAS Pengkalan Chepa MP Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary was ejected from the Dewan Rakyat after he refused to adhere to Deputy Speaker Alice Lau’s ruling.

Lau had ordered for Ahmad Marzuk to leave the lower House after his remark towards Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming raised questions of malicious intent.

“I have made a ruling for Pengkalan Chepa to retract his remark as it is deemed malicious intent, but he said that he wants to send in a motion,” Lau told the Dewan Rakyat.

She however proceeded to send Ahmad Marzuk as more arguments surrounding the matter arose.

Advertisement

The Pengkalan Chepa had asked the Religious Affairs Minister if the Department of Islamic Development should educate ministers such as Nga on Islam to prevent misunderstandings that lead to stigma towards Muslims.

“Pengkalan Chepa, please leave and rest for a day,” Lau said.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement