KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The name and logo of PKR have been removed from the website of Liberal International after it was pointed out that the party is not a member of the London-based organisation.

The latest check on the organisation’s website showed that PKR’s name and logo were no longer among several entries featuring Asian parties or organisations.

As of 3.40pm today, there are only seven parties or organisations from Asia listed on the Liberal International website.

Yesterday, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said he had contacted Liberal International, asking it to remove the name and logo of PKR from its website.

Advertisement

The Communications and Digital Minister said PKR had never been a member of Liberal International. — Bernama