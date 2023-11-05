KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 5 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today conferred the title of Seniman Diraja (Royal Artist) on the country's famous cartoonist Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid, who is better known as Lat.

Sultan Nazrin bestowed the honour on Lat, 72, at the investiture ceremony for Perak state awards and medal recipients in conjunction with the 67th birthday celebration of His Royal Highness at Balairong Seri Istana Iskandariah here.

Also in attendance were Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah.

Present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

On July 8, when opening Galeri Rumah Lat in Batu Gajah, Sultan Nazrin announced the conferment of the Seniman Diraja title on Lat.

The honour was in recognition of the meaningful role and immense contribution by the great artist in introducing Malaysia on the international stage and making the country famous.

Earlier, Perak Mufti Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh led the list of 24 recipients of Perak state honours and medals in the first investiture session today, which is part of the 238 recipients announced last Friday. The second investiture session will be held on Nov 18.

Wan Zahidi, 81, who was appointed as Perak Mufti on Aug 1 last year, is the recipient of the state's highest award, the Dato’ Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay were conferred the Dato’ Seri Panglima Taming Sari (SPTS) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’.

Perak State Finance Officer Mohd Zaki Mahyuddin was conferred the Darjah Dato' Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (DPCM) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’, while a total of 14 recipients were awarded the Darjah Dato' Paduka Mahkota Perak (DPMP) which also carries the title ‘Datuk’.

They were New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Berhad (NSTP) group managing editor Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman, Malaysian High Commissioner to India Muzafar Shah Mustafa, Perak Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneurs Development Committee chairman and Temengor assemblyman Salbiah Mohamed and former deputy Minister of Health Dr Lee Boon Chye, who is also former Member of Parliament for Gopeng.

Also conferred the award were Perak Public Works Department director Hamdan Ali, Perak Education Department director Mohamad Fauzi Mahson, Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital director Dr. Megat Iskandar Megat Abdul Hamid, Ministry of Finance Strategic Investment Division Secretary, Nor Eni Ismail and Perbadanan Pembangunan Pertanian Negeri Perak chief executive officer Yahanis Yahya.

Receiving the same honour was Court of Appeal Judge Datuk S.M. Komathy Suppiah who should have received it last year.

Other recipients were Universiti Teknologi Petronas Vice Chancellor Professor Ts Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, Perak Hockey Association president Mohd Saiyuti Abd Samat, CST Auto Group Of Companies CEO, P. Chandrasekaran and former Perak State Parks Corporation director Mohamed Shah Redza Hussein.

Five individuals were conferred the Darjah Dato' Pahlawan Taming Sari (DPTS) award which carries the title of Datuk Pahlawan, namely the Director of the Defence Geospatial Division, Department of Surveying and Mapping Malaysia, Brig Gen Sr Mohd Zambri Mohamad Rabab, Head of International Relations, Inspector -General of Police Secretariat SAC R. Suparamaniam, Inspector-General of the Royal Malaysian Navy Rear Admiral Mohd Fadzli Kamal Mohd Mohaldin, former Director-General of Health Services of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Brig Gen (Rtd) Leong Weng Foon and Commander of the Second Infantry Brigade Brig Gen Asri Shukor. — Bernama