KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has hinted that he might stop running for public office after a few more general elections, news portal Astro Awani reported last night.

The Barisan Nasional chairman led the coalition to its worst performance in GE15 last November, but kept it intact and as part of the federal government by throwing support behind Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I’ve been an MP since 1995 and it’s been a long service. At this moment, I am at the end of my service as a member of Parliament.

“However before that happens, I want Bagan Datuk to be developed and lead in the education system in Perak and to have better infrastructure,” the 70-year-old was quoted as saying during a speech at the Umno complex in Bagan Datuk, Perak yesterday.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, is now into his seventh term as Bagan Datuk MP.

The rural and regional development minister in the Anwar administration was later asked by reporters to elaborate on his “end of service” remarks.

“Maybe in the 16th, 17th, 18th general election, so let’s wait for the right one,” he was quoted as saying and declined to comment further.

