JAKARTA, Nov 4 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) agreed to ensure security and stability at the territorial airspace of the two countries.

The RMAF and the TNI-AU held a Coordination Meeting and Coordinated Air Patrol Series 2/2023 for three days at the National Air Operations Centre, Medan, North Sumatra which ended yesterday.

TNI-AU, in a statement, stated that the two sides will coordinate in carrying out air operations, joint air patrols, and share relevant strategic information.

“This is a joint commitment in maintaining the peace and stability of the area as well as strengthening relations and increasing the ability to conduct air operations,” according to TNI-AU.

The meeting also discussed various aspects of cooperation, including the planning of joint air operations and the exchange of information on territorial airspace security for the benefit of both sides. — Bernama

